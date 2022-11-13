PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Most of you know that I like to run. It’s my favorite form of exercise. But, as I’ve gotten a little older, I find that running every day is not doing my knees any favors! So, I’ve taken to doing low-impact video workouts on some days! One of my favorites has the slogan “progress, not perfection.” The trainers encourage you to not be discouraged if you’re a little slower than they, if you can’t do all of the exercises right out of the gate, or even if you make a mistake! The most important thing, they say, is to try to be a little bit faster, stronger, and better with every workout. And to keep trying!

I got to thinking about that. “Progress, not perfection” can also be a great slogan for life! Too often, we have unrealistic expectations of perfection for ourselves, and for others. Then when those expectations are not met, it can lead to disappointments, estrangements, arguments, and the desire to just give up.

What if we got up every morning with the attitude that “Yes, I may have messed up yesterday, but today I’m going to try and do a little bit better. I’m going to try to have more patience, to be better about thinking before I speak, to be kinder, more generous, and less critical.”

The Apostle Paul knew about the struggle toward perfection. In Romans he talks about how he fell short of the mark, more than once. But in Philippians, he encourages us by saying “I press on…”

This week let’s drop unrealistic expectations of ourselves and others and simply try to make daily progress in our relationships, habits, attitudes and even our faith. Remember that in life, as with exercise, perfection is probably not possible, but progress is always within reach.