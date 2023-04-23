PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s been a beautiful spring weekend in my neck of the woods! Perfect for dusting off “winter.” Easy things I can do for myself, like washing windows and weeding flower beds. But, sometimes, the dust and grime build-up, little by little, and eventually is more than I can handle, so I call in the professionals!

Enter… the pressure washer! He was here this weekend to get rid of the grimy, mildewy buildup on our brick, sidewalks, and patio. It felt so good to have everything nice and clean again!

That got me thinking. The grime of life can also cause a yucky buildup in our minds and spirits. We get into bad habits over time, we start snapping at people when it would be so easy to be kind. We let this go, and that slide, thinking… eh, no one’s looking, it’ll be okay just this once. But “just this once” builds up. And, little by little, our attitudes can go from clean to yucky. Maybe it’s time to “pressure wash” our minds and spirits!

How do we do that? Well, I like to clean up those things that I allow into my mind and eyes every day. Get rid of the tv shows, music, and books that cause me to be and act “negative” and replace them with shows, music, and books that challenge me, make me want to explore, and to be positive! I delete social media pages… and people on social media… who constantly have negative posts that are clearly designed to hurt or embarrass other people or just stir up trouble. Like the grime on my sidewalk…. I pressure wash (clean) it away.

I don’t know what icky, grimy, stuff is clogging up your mind and heart today… but you do. But you do. Join me in getting out the pressure washer. For me, one of the best cleaning tools comes in the form of the scripture Philippians 4:8. Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable- if anything is excellent or praiseworthy- think on these things.

Hmm. I “think” I’m feeling a little cleaner already! How about you? And that’s your minute with Drexel.