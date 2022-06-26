PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hey, y’all! Did it rain at your house yesterday? It rained at my house and it was awesome after all of this oppressive heat that we’ve had! But you know what? I almost missed those “showers of blessings,” as the old hymn says, because I was here in the kitchen, chopping and cutting and dicing and stirring and cooking and getting ready for an event I’m hosting a little later today.

I just happened to look up, I saw that it was raining and I stopped everything I was doing, turned everything on the stove down to simmer, and ran outside to a covered place and just breathed in the cooler, fresher air for just a few minutes. I felt so refreshed and ready to get back to my chores after that.

It got me to thinking. We’ve been in a heatwave. Not just in the temperatures but in life. It’s been hot politically and socially. Some of you have heated situations going on at the office, at home, in your relationships. But guess what? In all of that heat, there are also blessings that come our way. We have to be aware and not miss them like I almost did!

What I want you to do this week is to be aware of whatever blessings come your way. They could come in the form of a child’s smile, a grandparent’s story, a flower that blooms unexpectedly, a rainbow, or a song that plays on the radio and gives you some wonderful memories.

I don’t know what your blessing is going to be this week, but I believe that it’s coming your way. I’m encouraging you: Don’t miss out on the blessings of life because of the “heat” of the moment. And that’s your minute with Drexel.