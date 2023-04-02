PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hey, y’all! Today is Palm Sunday, a day celebrated by Christians around the world. I’ve been fortunate enough to take that Palm Sunday walk in Jerusalem several times and it is always a spiritual… and emotional experience. Here at home, children from churches all over our area will parade into sanctuaries waving palm branches in remembrance of Jesus’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem. That is the Palm Sunday we read about in the gospels.

But, you know I frequently look at things a little differently. As I thought about Palm Sunday and what I should say to you today, I found myself looking at these…. My palms. And it got me to thinking about another pair of palms.

In Isaiah 49, we are told that God says “See, I have engraved you on the palms of my hands.” That led me to consider what the hands, the palms, of a loving person do.

The open palm says, “come to me,” like parents to children. It also receives what is offered. The closed palm can be protection, keeping what is inside the palm safe. And when linked with yours, another’s palm communicates intimacy, love, trust, and compassion.

And all that leads me back to Is. 49:16. I like the idea that God puts you and me in his palms. Not just our names, but all of us. The good, the bad, and the ugly. Psalm 31 adds that our TIMES are in God’s hands. The good times. The bad times. The joyful times. The painful times. The prosperous times. The lean times.

Today, as we celebrate Palm Sunday in the traditional way, maybe we can take a few minutes and just quietly look at our hands as a reminder of the palms that hold us, not just on Palm Sunday, but every day. Happy “Palm” Sunday. And that’s your minute with Drexel.