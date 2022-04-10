PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — I know that most of you know what Palm Sunday is all about. We read about it in the gospels. It is the account of Jesus’s triumphal entry into the city of Jerusalem. I’ve been honored to make the Palm Sunday walk a number of times. Sometimes when I’ve taken the walk, it’s been warm and sunny. Sometimes, it’s been cold and rainy. Always it has been with a sense of awe and reverence and imagination, trying to imagine what it was like going through the throngs of people as they waved palm branches and shouted “Hosanna!”

If you know the story of Palm Sunday, you also know that things took a dramatic, dire, and swift turn shortly after this walk. We are told in the gospels that Jesus knew the trouble he would be facing but he didn’t run from it. Instead in Luke we are told that he “set his face to go to Jerusalem.”

I don’t think in life that any of us- certainly not many of us will face the terrible time that the gospels tell us Jesus went through between Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday, but I do believe that lots of go from really high experiences where everything is going our way and life is a bowl of cherries to having the bottom fall out, and we are left picking up the pieces.

Perhaps we should consider following the example we read about in the gospels. Go to the trouble, go through the trouble and have the faith to hold on and believe that when we come out on the other side, things will be brighter and better.

As we move into Palm Sunday and into the other days of Holy Week, where many of us will have opportunities for sobering reflections on our faith, let us also hold fast to the knowledge that on the other side of this difficult week, we will celebrating the joy of Easter. And that’s your minute with Drexel.