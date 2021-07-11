A Minute with Drexel: Overcoming adversity, meeting goals

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Today, I want to talk to you about overcoming adversity. A lot of you know that this year I was honored, humbled, and grateful to be selected as the media rider for the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels in advance of their Pensacola Beach airshow. It was awesome. What you may not know is that it was 35 years in the making. That’s right!

Back in the mid-’80s, my name was submitted to be the media rider but I had to withdraw my name from submission because of a scheduling conflict. My name was submitted years later in 2019 and I was selected to be the media rider, but I broke my leg. You remember that.

In 2020, I was selected again. Pandemic canceled the show. In 2021, selected again! But then, right on the day that I was supposed to fly, just about 30 minutes before the flight was supposed to take off, there was a mechanical issue that had to be addressed. So, guess what? They said, “can’t fly today.”

But, the good news is that it was just a 24-hour delay, I was able to finally get up in the air and go for the ride of my life and it was awesome! And, you know what? It made all of those obstacles and adversities and hurdles I had to jump all those years so worth it.

So my question to you today, is: What are the goals or the prizes in your life that you want to achieve, but there’s some obstacle, adversity, or hurdle you have to jump that keeps you from getting there? I want you to line up the goals in your life, the things you really want to happen, and then I want you to line up the things that are keeping it from happening, and then I want you to line up in the third column what you can do to keep going.

What worked for me was to keep a positive attitude, keep making sure I was trying to be my best so that if the time came that I was selected, I could be the best representative for the media when I took that Blue Angels flight and I hope I’ve done so.

You know in New Testament, the Apostle Paul tells us to forget what is behind us and to press on, to keep our eye on the prize. And I’m challenging you to do that today. Keep your eye on the prize. Don’t let the things that are keeping you back take center focus. Center focus should be your goals, the achievement that you want to make, and what you can do to make them happen. And I think if you do that, you, too, will be able to fly. And that’s your minute with Drexel.

