PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hey, y’all! So, this past week, I took a little trip in honor of a “big” birthday.

It’s not every day that a gal turns 65, so we headed south to Key West to celebrate. I’ve been going to the Keys off and on for many years and I always find something new to do with each trip.

That’s what I wanted to talk with you about today: making the most of every day that we are gifted with to find something new to do, to learn, to experience, regardless of how old, or young, we are!

When I was 53 years old, I went back to college to finish my degree. Then, I re-upped and earned a second degree.

Maybe it runs in the family.

My dad, who is in his 80s, recently learned how to play the steel guitar! My mom still loves to try new recipes.

What are you doing every day, or even once a week, to learn something new?

You don’t have to go to school or take music lessons. We can all learn something new in everyday ways; by reading, visiting a museum, engaging people in conversation, volunteering, and taking a walk in new surroundings. We can listen to a different kind of music or eat a different food than we are used to.

This week, seek out something new to learn. You never know what opportunities might show up, so be on the lookout for them.

I believe that learning keeps us young.

And at the conclusion of this big birthday week, I’m all about that!

How about you?

And that’s your Minute with Drexel.