PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two of the happiest days in my life are the days I brought my daughters Avery and Lauren into the world. When the journey began, I never imagined just how wonderful… and just how hard… motherhood can be.

In the early days, lack of sleep, privacy, time, and yes, money brought a lot of pressure! I bet some of you are going through that right now. As the children grow, their needs and our responsibilities to them, change. Even when they become adults, we moms worry about them. Almost every phone call I have with my girls ends with me asking, “What can I do for you?”

And that is a good question. Whether we are biological, adoptive, or foster moms. Whether we are a relative or friend stepping into to fill the mom role… what can we do for our children?

I think the most important things we can give our kids are not things at all, but values. We can teach them to be kind, hard-working, and ethical. We can teach them to tell the truth, keep their promises, be on time, to put away their toys or the dishes, make the bed, and share. And we can teach them why these things are important.

In my house at least, the single most important thing I believe I’ve done for my children is to lead them into our faith and to pray for them and make sure they know it.

To all the moms out there… you are valued and may your day be filled with the “things” that are so important: love, laughter, celebration, and blessings.