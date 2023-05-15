PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s Mother’s Day! To all the moms out there, I hope you have a wonderful day filled with love and laughter.

Two of the happiest days in my life are the days I brought my daughters Avery and Lauren into the world. When the journey began, I never imagined just how wonderful… and just how hard… motherhood can be.

A third “happiest day” took place about 8 months ago, when my daughter, Avery, gave birth to her first child! The wonderful “journey” of motherhood continues and grandmotherhood begins!

One thing about us mamas! No matter how old they are, we are going to worry about our kids. Almost every phone call with my girls ends with me asking, “What can I do for you?”

And that is a good question. Whether we are biological, adoptive, or foster moms. Whether we are a relative or friend stepping in to fill the mom role… what can we do for our children?

I think the most important things we can give our kids are not things at all, but values. We can teach them to be kind, hard-working, and ethical, to tell the truth, keep their promises, be on time, clean up after themselves, make the bed, and share. And we can teach them why these things are important.

The most important thing I believe I’ve done for my girls is to lead them into our faith and to pray for them, and with them.

To all you moms out there… including my mom, I say thank you! And my word to you today is that you are valued! You are precious. You are the guardians of the future. May you be blessed with joy and wisdom. And may your special day be filled with the “things” that are important: love, laughter, celebration, and blessings. As it says in Proverbs, may your children rise up and call you blessed. Happy Mother’s Day!