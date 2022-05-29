PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hey, y’all. Monday is Memorial Day, a day set aside to honor those who died in service to our country. Are you remembering someone who died while defending our country?

It is very good to remember these courageous men and women, But perhaps this year, we can do more. While not equating them to the horror of the battlefield in war, our country has been through a lot of battles in the last two or three years. We’re still battling Covid-19 to one degree or another. We’re battling economic distress, social injustice, and social unrest. We are battling violence both at home and in places far from us. Maybe this year, we can honor those who died trying to make the world a better place by… well, trying to make the world a better place.

Perhaps we can honor their memory by being kinder and more generous, being more forgiving and less judgmental, by being helpful and less critical, by going the extra mile, by ceasing to battle each other and pull together rather than tear apart. Perhaps we can pray… and then put feet to our faith.

To all those who have died in service to our country, we honor your name and your memory. And now, may we live better and be better in order to be a better human in honor of your sacrifice. And that’s your minute with Drexel.