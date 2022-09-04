INNSBRUCK, Austria (WKRG) — Today I want to talk to you about getting lost. Some of you may know that I’m traveling with a group of your neighbors in Europe. Our main goal is to see the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, which we are going to see later today and I’ll tell you more about that as we move through the week.

Right now we are in Innsbruck, Austria and in fact, those are the lower Alps behind me. I’m in a beautiful Renaissance park. It has well-marked paths and it’s difficult to get lost, but step just a few blocks away in the old town and you could take a right when you’re supposed to take a left, and oopsie… you’re in a lot of trouble! That actually happened to my husband today! He took that right instead of left and he got lost… oopsie! But, we did find him and I promise he is okay!

I thought about that and I realized that as long as we keep our eyes on our guide, and our ears tuned into him with these devices they provide us with, we are so unlikely to become lost… and more likely to stay on the right path.

In life, it’s the same way. Isaiah 30:21 says “Whether you turn to the right or the left, you will hear a voice saying, this is the way walk in it.”

We all need direction in life. I’d love to tell you that I’ve never veered from the straight path, but that’s not true. I’ve often not paid attention to my “Guide’s” directions and ended up somewhere I shouldn’t have been and had to reboot to get back to where I needed to be. This week, I encourage you… if you are coming to a crossroads in your life, ask your “guide “ for directions. Ask Him to tell you which way to go and see if you don’t stay on the better path.