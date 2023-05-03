PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hey y’all! All this week, I’ve been thinking about… thinking! More precisely, I’ve been thinking about “learning!”

I ran across a meme on social media that said, “the expert in anything was once a beginner.” That’s true. None of us comes into this world knowing everything. Fact of the matter is, we come into this world not knowing much about anything! It’s up to us to think, to read, to study, to try, to listen and to learn.

When we are younger, there’s a priority placed on learning. But as I’ve grown older, I realize the importance of continuing to acquire new knowledge, skills, and talents regardless of our age.

That hit home to me in my 50’s when I went back to college. I earned one degree at the age of 55 and another at the age of 60. I’m working on number 3! I hope the knowledge I’m gaining will help me be a better contributor to our world.

What is it in your life that you would like to learn? A new language, how to play an instrument, how to paint, write a book, build a house? Are you worried you’re too old to start learning something new? Don’t be! Grandma Moses didn’t start painting until she was 77! Abraham and Sarah were 90 and 100 when they had their first baby! (I’m not recommending… I’m just saying!) In the book of Romans we are told to be transformed by the renewing of our mind!

This week, as we enjoy the renewal season of spring, let’s consider renewing our minds, learning something new, and taking that knowledge into the world to make where we live a better place.