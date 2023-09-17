MURPHY, N.C. (WKRG) — When I was a kid, there was a little joke that made the rounds:

“Where were you when the lights went out?”

“Where?”

“In the dark!”

Well, that’s the situation The Mister and I found ourselves in this week. The power went out in the middle of the night and… it was dark! Tall poplar trees surrounding our mountain cabin blocked the moon and stars. This is all we could see. Such total darkness was uncomfortable, and a little scary.

As I sat in the dark, I thought about how “power outages” also happen in life. You know, we’re just toddling along, things are going just fine, and, out of nowhere, we lose a job, our financial security, a loved one, our health. Suddenly the lights go out. And it can be uncomfortable and scary.

Back on the mountain- as we sat in the darkness, we saw two lone headlights way in the distance. We heard voices and the sounds of big equipment echoing through the dense trees. We couldn’t make out who it was, or what they were saying, but we had hope it was a repair crew. Sure enough, a bit later, the lights clicked on.

If the lights have gone out in your life, I encourage you to hold on. “Someone” is working on things. Reach out for help… a “repair crew,” so to speak. Believe that the lights in your life will click back on.

If you’re not in the dark right now, someone you know probably is. Maybe, like it says in Matthew chapter 5, you can “be the light.” Perhaps, you can reach out and help restore the “power,” by leading the one who is in the dark… back to a brighter place.

And that’s your Minute with Drexel.