BIG CANOE, Ga. (WKRG) — If you’ve been following me on social media… I hope you have… you know I’m on vacation. It’s the first REAL vacation we’ve had in a while. And it’s in a place where we usually do not go to unwind. We are in the mountains of North Georgia.

I wasn’t really sure what to expect as I spend most of my time on our beautiful beaches! One of the first things I realized is that driving is different in the mountains. You don’t just go round and round… you go up and down! You encounter steep curves and scary drop-offs. You have to adjust your vehicle to a different driving mode and speed. And going even a mile up the road can take 15-20 minutes depending on how slowly you need to drive for road and wildlife conditions.

Getting to our vacation hideaway was a bit of work. But guess what? Once we arrived and took in these beautiful views of God’s awesome handiwork… it was clear. The journey was worth it.

I got to thinking. Life is kind of like that. The things we want and need most in life usually don’t come easily. We have to work for them, make adjustments, and sacrifices, and alter our course or strategy. But once the goal is accomplished, we can look back down at our path to “the top” and realize it was all worth it.

The apostle Paul says in Philippians, “Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead… I press on toward the goal to win the prize.”

This week, if you are on a difficult path with steep curves and scary drop-offs, a road that slows you down, remember what Paul said. Press on. Once you reach the goal, I believe you’ll find the journey was worth it. And that’s your minute with Drexel.