PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hey, y’all and Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! I bet at least some of you will be going fishing on your special day!

My father took me fishing for the first time when I was just 3 years old and I was… hooked. It occurs to me that fishing is about more than catching fish, though. Fishing can teach us some valuable life lessons.

Fishing teaches us the importance of an early start. I don’t personally know what time fish wake up, but I do know that almost any day at dawn, you can find fishing enthusiasts casting their lines. Getting an early start on the day can help all of us. We’re fresh and rested and can get a lot done before the busyness of the day sets in.

Fishing teaches us to be patient. Remember that’s why they call it fishing… not catching! Sometimes we have to cast our line into the water time after time. The lesson: Never give up, in fishing or in life! You may be just one cast away from reeling in the big prize.

Fishing teaches us to be prepared. Just like the fisherman who needs the right bait and tackle, we should always know what we need to “tackle” the day and we should never walk into the day unprepared.

Fishing teaches us to be flexible. Once on a fishing trip, we ran out of bait. My daughter decided to improvise and put a grape on her hook! She caught more fish with grapes than we caught with “real” bait!

Finally, fishing teaches us that if we continue to come up empty, perhaps we need to find a new fishing hole. In the New Testament, we read that Peter wasn’t catching a thing until he did what Jesus said and cast his net on the “right” side of the boat and in another passage… out in the deep waters. If you are continuing to come up empty in life, maybe it’s time to reevaluate your fishing hold!

All this talk of fishing has me wanting to grab a fishing rod and head to the water. How about you? If anyone asks, just tell them we’ve gone to “school.” And, that’s your Minute with Drexel.