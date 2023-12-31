PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s been a big week of football, and we have a lot of football to go! In fact, the Super Bowl is coming up just around the corner!

By the way, do you remember the score of last year’s Super Bowl?

No? Well, me either.

How about the World Series score?

Or the score of the last test you took in high school or college?

I’ve been thinking about “keeping score” lately, and you know, sometimes scorekeeping is not a bad thing, especially if you are trying to improve on something to get a higher score on a task or test that you were scored on in the first place.

But scorekeeping can also be dangerous. It can be dangerous to hold onto those hurts that people have done to us.

You know, tallying up the scores of how many times people have let us down, how many times we’ve let ourselves down, how many times we feel like God has let us down.

Wow…that can be a real “downer.’’

So this week, I’ve decided to clear the scoreboard. Instead of tallying up points against the “opposing team” I’m going to try and keep the scoreboard even!

Maybe you’d like to join me in clearing the scoreboard. Because, you know, just like that Super Bowl or World Series or high school test score, in the overall scheme of things, it’s probably just not that important to be a scorekeeper.

Perhaps the most important thing is the way we play the game.

The game of Life.

And that’s your minute with Drexel.