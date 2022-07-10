PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — I saw a meme on social media not long ago that said, “I don’t mean to brag, but I can forget what I’m doing right in the middle of doing it!” Can you relate? I can! Today I want to talk to you about the importance of remembering.

When my daughter Lauren was a toddler she had trouble pronouncing certain words like many toddlers do. For instance, “yesterday” became “lossterday” and her sister Avery’s name became “A-wee.” She also had trouble with the word remember. So when she would recount to me something we had done, she would say ‘member Mommy? ‘Member?

Today I want to talk with you about the importance of “‘membering.”

Remembering the good things in our life, especially when we are going through difficult challenges, is important. Psychologists will tell you that instead of focusing on the negative circumstances surrounding you, if you think about the times in your past where you have received goodness, and mercy and blessings and favor… not only might it make you stronger for your challenge, it will also help you approach your days in a more positive manner.

They will also tell you that it is important to give thanks for those times that you have received goodness and mercy and blessings and favor. It reinforces the strength you are gaining and the positive outlook that you have each day.

We are also told in Psalms about the importance of telling others about the goodness we have received. And, that is important, because when you do that you may be able to help somebody else who is going through a challenge to be stronger and to face the days with a more positive outlook.

Whether the goodness, favor, blessings, and mercy come from friends, family, divine intervention or all of the above, I want you to write down a list of those good things that have happened to you, take that list, and out it on your refrigerator or on the mirror near where you brush your teeth every morning. Read it every day for a week and see if it doesn’t make a difference in the way you approach tomorrow.