PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — “Get your head out of the clouds!”

Has anyone ever said that to you? I heard it plenty of times growing up. It was usually said to jolt me out of my daydreams! I was always thinking about something… about a new way to do something, about a story or a song that I wanted to write. Or about the cute boy in my math class.

I am certain that every adult who told me “get your head out of the clouds” had the best intentions. They wanted me to focus on the matter at hand or to complete a task or assignment. But the older I’ve gotten, the more I believe it’s important to get your head “into” the clouds every now and then, to stop the constant cycle of thoughts about responsibilities, chores, work, finances… and just look up, breathe, and daydream.

I’m betting inventors, artists, and even theologians spend time with their heads in the clouds and we reap the benefit as they imagine new inventions, art, music, poetry… and sermons. I

believe these people know the value of letting their imagination loose at least for a while.

It looks like we will have a mixture of storm clouds and fluffy clouds over the next few days. I’d like you to put the “business” of life on hold for just a little bit. Forget what you were told as a kid about keeping your head out of those clouds. Step outside, look up, take a deep breath, let your imagination go, and let your thoughts float around, just like those clouds. You never know where your daydreams may lead you.

And that’s your minute with Drexel.