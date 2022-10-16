PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — This week, I received a package in the mail. It wasn’t anything fancy or expensive. In fact, it was a box of barbecue sauce. And it wasn’t what was inside the package that caught my attention. It was what was printed on the outside of the box! It was a phrase that said: “You be the good one and don’t worry about them.” I got to thinking about that. Was it just a marketing phrase designed to say “we’re the good ones”? Or is there a deeper meaning to this phrase?

You know, it’s human nature to watch other people and to compare their efforts to ours. Sometimes we do everything the right way and it just doesn’t work out for us. Other people seem to slop their way through life and end up on easy street. Sometimes, people do or say thoughtless or hurtful things to us and it’s only natural to want to have a little payback. (Just keeping it real.)

But what if that box of barbecue sauce can show us a better way? What if we started paying more attention to our own words and actions and less attention to what “they” are doing and saying? What if we all decided we are going to be intentional about being the “good one” regardless of what’s going on around us? I think that’s kind of a neat experiment to try this week. So why don’t you join me in being intentional on the job, in our marriage, in our family, with our friends, and even with those who aren’t so friendly all the time…in being the ”good one” and let’s see what kind of a difference we might be able to make in our world. I think we might be onto a “good” idea. How about you? And that’s your minute with Drexel.