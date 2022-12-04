PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — I want to talk to you about …generosity. As you know, I’ve been involved with the KRG Magical Christmas Toy Drive for many years, and it’s a wonderful, wonderful community effort to make sure that children and families in need have a magical Christmas morning. But I want to talk to you about the way that generosity can extend beyond the tangibles.

During the holiday season and frankly, all year around. How about this holiday season? We consider being generous with our time. We can volunteer at places that maybe we’ve always wanted to but never taken the time to. We could pick up the phone and call someone, write a note, or write an email to someone who’s lonely. This season and would give anything to just hear from you.

If you just took the time, how about we are generous with our words? We can turn a person’s day, week, month, and maybe even life around by just speaking the right words over them. Words that uplift and encourage and motivate instead of words that tear down. And on that note, perhaps sometimes we can be generous with our silence.

You know, we don’t always have to be the smartest one in the room. We don’t always have to dictate the outcome. And we can let people make mistakes without telling them, Yeah, I told you so. Sometimes the best gift we can give is to be quiet. Psalm 141 says, Set a watch over my mouth and a guard over my lips. Perhaps that can be our prayer this holiday season. Let’s all think about the tangibles, of course, that we can do to make others’ lives happier during this season. But the intangibles that we can give will last all year long. And that’s your minute with Drexel. And, that’s your minute with Drexel.