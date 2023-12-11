PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hey, y’all!! It’s the holiday season! I got to thinking about the positive ways we respond to the holidays and generosity is the word that continuously came to mind.

You only have to look at the Mobile and Pensacola Toy Vaults to witness the incredible and humbling generosity of our Gulf Coast community. So many of you came forward to donate toys and money to make sure that children whose families are in need wake up to a wonderful Christmas.

It occurs to me, though, that there are many ways to be generous, during the holidays and every day!

We can be generous with our time. We can sacrifice a few moments of “me” time and visit people who don’t have a lot of family or friends to drop by and say hello.

We can be generous with our talents. If God’s blessed you with a talent that can bring joy to others, whether it’s singing, writing, painting, or cooking, be generous with that talent and share it.

We can be generous with our words by telling others that we value them, appreciate them, admire them and love them.

And, finally, we can be generous with our silence. When we are tempted to interrupt, criticize, or make a snappy, but probably hurtful, comment. We can just zip it.

Generosity comes in many forms. How will you, and I, demonstrate generosity this holiday season? It’s something to think about! And, that’s your minute with Drexel.