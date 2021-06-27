A Minute With Drexel from the Holy Land

ISRAEL (WKRG) — Recently, I traveled to the country of Israel, to the Holy Land. While standing at the top of the Mount of Olives, I thought about the lessons that were taught in the city of Jerusalem centuries ago that we can still apply to our lives today.

In the book of Micah, for instance, the question is asked “What does the Lord require of you?” and is answered “to act justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.”

It occurred to me that even if we are not able to travel to the place those words were spoken, to the Holy Land, we can show justice, mercy and walk humbly wherever we live. Those are ancient lessons we can put into practice to make us better people and in doing so, make our world a better place. And that’s your minute with Drexel.

