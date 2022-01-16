A Minute with Drexel: Finding the Light

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — So a lot of you know that I had the opportunity to travel internationally a while ago to research how the world is responding to the reopening of international travel during the Covid-era.

One of the countries I had the opportunity to visit was Iceland. It is so beautiful. You can see everything from waterfalls, to geysers, to glaciers!

I think the most moving and beautiful experience I had was to be able to see the northern lights. I saw them in the darkest, blackest of night. You see it is not easy to see the northern lights when you’re in a city where there is a lot of artificial light, or even in the suburbs of a city. We had to drive far ou to the countryside, and when the lights of our bus were turned off it was pitch-black. But then we looked up and saw the beauty of the light.

It occurred to me that we have been in a very dark place for the last couple of years with Covid.

Covid has taken so much from us and has left a lot of us feeling like we are in a dark place sometimes.

But, I firmly believe that the light is there! The light comes to us in the form of the person, maybe a message we hear, a book that we read, a circumstance, someone being nice to us.

In the book of John in the New Testament, it says that the darkness does not overcome the light and I believe that. So, my encouragement to you this week is that even if you feel like you are in a dark place, for whatever reason, look for what brings light into your life. Focus on that and you never know when something beautiful may follow. And that’s your minute with Drexel.