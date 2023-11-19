PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — This is my favorite week of the year because it contains my favorite holiday of the year…Thanksgiving!

You know, the day that begins with mom or dad moving quietly into the kitchen, where there’s a turkey to stuff and potatoes to peel.

The day when the concoction of family, friends, and feasting intersect at the dining room table.

A day when family and friends melt as easily into one mixture as the butter melts into mashed potatoes.

A day when we can come together to share a meal, memories, and merriment.

It is a day to remember and give thanks to the people who gather at our table and to give thanks to those who will not be with us this year.

It is a day to reach out to someone who doesn’t have a place at any table this holiday… and make a place for them at ours.

It is a day to think less about our differences and more about what binds us together.

It is a day to be unified before the madness of the Christmas holidays sends us scattering in so many different directions.

No matter what Thanksgiving looks like at your house this year, make a promise to wrap it in love and laughter.

Savor every moment… even the ones that involve lumpy gravy and burned rolls! Even when you are missing someone and trying hard not to cry because they aren’t there.

Try not to think about what you don’t have. Be thankful for what you do have.

Look every person in the eye and tell them why you are thankful that they are at your table… and in your life.

Then, raise a glass and toast the best holiday of the year because…this is Thanksgiving!

And that’s your minute with Drexel.