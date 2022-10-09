PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Are you happy today? It’s not a rhetorical question. I ask because your mood could have an overall effect on so many aspects of your life.

I am always reading multiple books at a time. One of the books I have going right now is a re-read of an oldie but a goodie. “The Power of Positive Thinking” by Norman Vincent Peale. I’ve done a lot of research over the years into the practice of optimism. Study after study shows people who choose to face each day with an attitude of gratitude and optimism have healthier and longer lives than those who do not. Notice I didn’t say they have “happier” lives.

No, the studies I’ve read reveal that optimistic people, by and large, face the same problems as negative folks. They are battered by hurricanes, illness, financial distress, and broken relationships. But they are more likely to rise above their difficulties because they choose to remain in a positive frame of mind, in spite of what is going on around them.

Taking it a step further, additional studies conclude that the practice of prayer can reduce anxiety and anger and lead to a more positive lifestyle.

So, this week, when you are faced with a difficult situation, relationship, or diagnosis… and you are tempted to give a negative response, perhaps instead you can remember this “Minute”, choose to remain in control and optimistic, and pray, by yourself or with somebody.

That doesn’t mean your trouble will go away. But it might mean that you will be stronger for the fight. I’ll be praying for you and remaining optimistic about your outcome. And that’s your minute with Drexel.