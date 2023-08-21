MURPHY, N.C. (WKRG) — What’s new with you? That phrase has taken on “new” meaning for me the past few weeks, as I continue my summer break in the mountains. Something I’ve noticed here is that there is an overwhelming sense of “newness.” Even though it’s August and near the end of summer, the trees are still a brilliant green, the rivers and lakes are clear and filled with life, flowers are still blooming, and “babies” can be spotted in the woods.

It occurred to me that even in the hot, dry, non-blooming times of life, if we look closely enough, we might see the beginnings of something “new” for us! Is that something you need? I know I sure do. I love the scripture in Isaiah 43 that says in part, “Behold, I am doing a new thing… do you not perceive it?”

This morning, as I sat on the porch of the cabin, I tried to be still and quiet and just listen. This is what I heard. Birds singing. I thought about how the birds get up every morning with a new song to sing, regardless of what yesterday held. I was also struck by how they sing to and with each other. There’s strength in numbers when you are looking for something new and good in the new day. Who are you making music with?

Finally, I was reminded that regardless of how harsh, hot, and dry life can be, there’s always hope that something new, and better, is just around the corner. Open your eyes and look for it. Listen for it. “Perceive it.” Grab onto it when it shows up! Give thanks for it! With actions, prayer, or even a song!