PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hey, y’all! I’m sorry I wasn’t with you last week. My hands were a little full!

Literally! Yep! I was getting used to being a grandmother last weekend! My first grandchild made it into the world right before Hurricane Ian backhanded Florida.

I’ve been thinking a lot this week about how blessings and storms often intersect in our lives. One day the sun is shining and our hearts overflow with gratitude. The next day, storm clouds appear and our gratitude turns to anxiety or even grief.

I don’t know why it happens that way, in weather… or in life… but I do know that there are words in my favorite book… the bible… that can help us through the storms. I relied on them a lot last week as the storm approached.

Philippians: Do not be anxious anything but pray about everything. (loose translation).

Isaiah: When (not if) you pass through the waters, I will be with you.

And in John: Peace I leave with you. MY peace I give to you.

For many families, the intersection of blessings and storms was clearly illustrated this past week. While so many lost so much, others came through this storm with lives and property intact. Maybe now… it’s time to become a blessing for those who are recovering. We can pray for them. But, we can also look for tangible ways to help them rebuild their lives.

I bet you know someone who could use your blessing today. Whether they’ve been through a hurricane or simply one of life’s storms. Perhaps this week, you can look for them. Pray for them. Then reach out to them. I think my grandbaby would like that! I know his “Lulu” would!