PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Happy Fall, y’all!

This weekend’s autumnal equinox officially ushered in the fall season. Here on the Gulf Coast, we don’t see as much “change” during the fall season. But when we do, say with that first cool snap of fall, there’s a bit of excitement and energy in the air.

A change of season is usually a welcome change.

In life, we go through seasons as well but sometimes those seasonal transitions aren’t as welcome, or as easy.

You know what I’m talking about.

The season when a job or a relationship comes to an end. Seasons when our financial picture or our health isn’t so rosy.

I’m about to enter a new season. In a few days, I will turn 65! Whoa! What??? That can’t be possible!

Why, inside myself, I’m still that little 19-year-old girl who was running a studio camera for the nightly news just a minute ago!

For my birthday gift to myself, I am choosing to embrace this new season by focusing on Ecclesiastes chapter 3;11, “He makes all things beautiful in His time.”

In other words, I’ll look forward to the next season with anticipation for what’s ahead, instead of regret for all of the years behind me.

I don’t know what season of life you are in.

I hope it’s the “spring” season when things are new and exciting, or the summer season and things are warm and bright.

But if you are in a dry or cold season, hold on.

The next season will come.

Embrace where you are, be strong when you need to be, be grateful when you need to be, and remind yourself, “He makes all things beautiful in His time.”