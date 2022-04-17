PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Churches will be filled Sunday as congregants gather to celebrate Easter, which is typically a time of hope and looking forward. But, News 5’s Drexel Gilbert says it can also be a good time to look back.

Hey, y’all! Happy Easter! It’s Easter Sunday and before you know it, sanctuaries like this one at First United Methodist Church in downtown Pensacola will be filled with worshipers saying, “He is risen! He is risen, indeed!” and singing the Hallelujah Chorus.

Easter Sunday is an occasion that is filled with joy and looking forward to a season of renewal and hope, and to the future.

But you know, we’ve just come out of the season of Lent. It was just about 6 weeks ago that I was talking to you about things we could do during the season of Lent to look inward at our self-disciplinary habits. To toss out bad habits, to cultivate good habits, to make us better people for God, for others and for ourselves.

How did you do? I’ve got to tell you. I only hit the 50 percent mark. There were days I was spot on. And there were days I failed miserably. That’s just keeping it real, people! But you know what? That’s okay!

The fact that we tried during the season of Lent to look inside, to examine our faith, and what we do in the world with that faith, is important and has helped us grow.

So, what do we do with that as we enter the season of Easter? Well, I hope you don’t forget it by throwing it over your shoulder and saying “that was then, this is now.” I hope the lessons you’ve learned about yourself, your faith, your habits, and the way you present yourself to the world will follow you into the Easter season that will not only help you continue to grow but will help others to grow and become better people, as well.

I hope that as we enter into the season of resurrection and newness and hope, that you will march forward and say “this Easter season, I am going to be better for God, for others and for myself.” Because you know what?

The world needs a lot of goodness.

And that’s your minute with Drexel.