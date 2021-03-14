A Minute with Drexel: “Don’t get your drawers in an uproar”

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Don’t get your drawers in an uproar! That’s what my grandmother, Mama Hodie, used to say to me when I was a child, usually when I was “having a spell” which was another one of her favorite sayings. I got to thinking about Mama Hodie recently when I was going through my drawers… my dresser drawers that is. They were in a bit of an uproar!

You know, every week I try to clean my dresser drawers out and I vow that from then on out things are going to stay straightened, organized, and decluttered. But, bit by bit I find myself tossing a rumpled T-shirt into this drawer and throwing a mismatched PJ top into another drawer, and before you know it, my drawers are in an uproar!

It occurred to me, the drawers of our life can be that way, too. We vow to have everything straightened and decluttered and organized, but bit by bit, we throw a little something over there, we shove a little something in this corner and before we know it, the drawers of our life are in an uproar. What do we do about it? Same thing I do with my dresser drawers!

First thing we do is to straighten them out and for me that means setting my priorities in order. What’s important? What isn’t? What needs to be done today? What can wait?

The second thing is to organize. I do that with prayer and study but also with listmaking and calendar accountability. It’s important to know who and what we are spending our precious time on.

The last thing is decluttering and that can be a little tougher. You know, it’s really hard for us to let go of things, and sometimes people, in our lives because just like those socks in our drawers that full of holes, but weirdly comfortable, we just want to keep them around. We need to decide the things we need to let go of. Things that may keep us busy but unproductive. Things that drain our energy but don’t necessarily feed our spirit. Things that take from us without giving back.

It’s inevitable that the drawers of our life will become cluttered from time to time but just for today, let’s decide that our life’s drawers are going to be straightened, organized, and de-cluttered. I think Mama Hodie would be proud.