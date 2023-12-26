PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — This Christmas, News 5’s Drexel Gilbert is thinking about what makes Christmas such a wonderful holiday. Here’s this week’s Minute With Drexel.

Hey, y’all, and Merry Christmas!

For the past couple of weeks, I’ve been thinking about why I love Christmas.

I’ve always been a Christmas elf! Decorating in epic proportions, finding ways to convince Santa Claus to make an early Christmas Eve visit to my kids.

I love Christmas!

But this year, I’ve been thinking beyond the material and visual parts of Christmas.

Why is it such a special holiday?

I’ve decided that, religious times aside for the moment, it’s because of the memories we make.

Recently, I was going through an old box hidden in a closet and found these photos. (Editor’s Note: Watch the video above.)

Here I am as an angel in the Christmas pageant at our tiny country church.

Then, there was my first Christmas piano recital. I played “Silent Night.”

Christmas mornings were always fun, even when my mom lost her list of which gifts went to whom, and I ended up opening my brother’s basketball!

Going through these photos brought things into focus.

With the exception of the misappropriated basketball, I can’t recall many of the gifts I received. But I do remember the memories and the feelings.

I recall the sweet feeling of being an angel in a play, reading Christmas stories with my family, and baking cookies.

I remember attending Christmas Eve services where we sang “Silent Night” while bathing the sanctuary in candlelight.

I recall holding my mom’s hand and later my daughters’ hands while considering the story of the birth of the Christ child.

Christmas, for me, is, first and foremost, about the birth of the tiny baby who would change the history of the world forever.

Then it is about making memories with the ones we love the most.

I hope I’ve begun a new legacy of making memories with the newest member of our family.

Yes, Lulu will make sure baby Sam has presents under the tree, but I hope his memories of our time together will outlast any gift I give him.

Are you making memories with your family and friends this year? If so, you could be giving them the greatest gift of all!

And that’s your Minute with Drexel.