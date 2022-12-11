ORLANDO, Fla. (WKRG) — Today I am coming to you from Orlando, Florida, where I am celebrating my youngest daughter’s birthday and getting a quick visit with my grandbaby. Today I want to talk with you about the IFB. There’s a fancy name for it but essentially this is how it works.



When an anchor or reporter is on live television, they can put an earpiece in their ear, connect to their cellphone or another piece of technology, and through the magic of technology and engineering, hear their producers talking to them in their ear. What are the producers telling us? Well, they are guiding us our live shots. They are telling us when to start, when to stop, they are telling us what is going on around us while our live shot is unfolding, when our video is on so we can describe it to you. They are our safety guide through that live shot. Sometimes the connection is lost, for any number of reasons, and you are kind of flying blind. Sometimes it’s an operator error but you can always reset it and get in touch again.

That got me to thinking about the scripture in Isaiah. Isaiah 30:21 says “whether you turn to the right or the left, you will hear a voice in your ear saying this is the way, walk in it.” I guess you could call that God’s IFB. Like this little earpiece and our tv connection, sometimes the connection is lost due to the noise and chaos of life and even operator error. Maybe we just don’t want to hear what we are being told. This week, as you watch our newscasts, I would like for you to think about the IFB… your spiritual IFB. And just like the reporters and anchors have to do with the TV IFB, I’d like you to tune in, remember that you have to connect… you have to listen, and you have to follow directions to get safely from this point to the next. And, that’s your Minute with Drexel.