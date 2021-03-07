A Minute with Drexel: Chasing Peace

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) —

Good morning, y’all. How’s everybody doing today? I thought I’d take you down to the water because it’s nice and peaceful and a very peaceful way to start your morning. And, you know, peace is something that’s been on my mind the past few days.

Whether you read the bible with any regularity or not, there’s a verse in Psalms that offers some really good advice, and it says to “seek peace and pursue it.” When I read that, I tend to ask myself, “Drexel, what are you doing to pursue peace and what does ‘pursue’ mean, anyway?”

Well, the dictionary says it means to persist, to hunt down and to chase! Am I chasing peace? Am I trying to find peace and pass it along to other people in my life? Are you?

That’s the question I want to ask you today. What are you doing to chase down peace? Whether it’s peace in your family and your home, you friends, your community, your workplace, your country or your world? Are there things that you are doing that you could do better? Are there things you are not doing that you should do? Is it more than just passively walking away from a negative situation or smiling when you want to scream?

Maybe it’s taking action. And by doing so, being the peacemaker that brings opposing sides together, that brings a sense of reason into the room, a sense of calmness, so that we can work and move forward to a resolution that is productive rather than counterproductive. Just something to think about this morning. That is your ‘Minute with Drexel.”