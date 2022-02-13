PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — There have been a lot of stories in the news lately about “burnout” due to problems from the lingering pandemic. In this week’s “Minute with Drexel” a birthday celebration leads Drexel Gilbert learning advice on moving past “burnout” and toward better days.

I’ve been reading a lot lately about burnout. It seems like people from all walks of life, from healthcare to education to law enforcement to clergy to journalists to parents to kids are experiencing burnout from all the problems thrown at us from Covid 19 and from the length of time this crazy virus has hung around.

Well, yesterday was my daddy’s 80th birthday and I figured he’s seen a lot since 1942 when he was born so I wanted to ask him about burnout and how he’s gotten past it in his lifetime.

First off, he told me he’d never really experienced burnout. I asked him how he’d avoided that. He said, “Well, I’ve always just felt that no matter how difficult a circumstance might be, it is just temporary. It will get better. My part is to get up every morning, put one foot in front of the other, come up with a plan and walk toward that ‘better.'”

Wow! Really wise words, I thought. And you know, my daddy is a lot like that guy named Paul in the New Testament. Paul never tells us to ignore our present circumstances, he just says ‘don’t focus on them.’ Instead, focus on the future and on getting to that future.

So, that’s my challenge to you this week. Regardless of what your circumstances may be, why don’t you come up with three ways that will help you move forward, help you put one foot in front of the other every day and get you to ‘better.’

