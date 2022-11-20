PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — I’m coming to you from the kitchen because I bet this is where a lot of us will be spending a lot of time over the next few days! Thanksgiving is around the corner and if there was ever a holiday centered around cooking and eating, this is it.

One of my go-to seasonings is basil. I love keeping a basil plant around. The plant usually stays on my sunporch and gets lots of light, and I’m usually pretty good about watering it. BUT!!!

This past week, I was really busy, and the temperature dropped, and the sun played hide and seek, so when I walked out to the sunporch, my poor little basil plant was just all sad and droopy!

But I took it into the kitchen, gave it a healthy water bath… and set it in bright light and look what happened! It perked right up!

It got me thinking. People can be a lot like my basil plant. When they go too long without nurturing and care, they can become sad and, well, a little droopy. During the holidays, not everyone will be at a table with family and friends and fabulous food. Some will be alone. Some will be grieving or fighting illness or financial problems. They may be sad, and their spirits may droop. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that we can do something about that. Like my little plant, people respond quickly to even a little bit of attention, care, and nurturing. This week, as you are preparing for your Thanksgiving celebration, look around you. If you see or already know, someone who is a little sad this season, drop them a card. Give them a call. Send them an email. Take them a plate of food on Thanksgiving Day. Let them know they are not forgotten.