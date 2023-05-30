PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hey, y’all! Have you ever made a mistake? I have. Funny thing about mistakes in tv news. We call them “bloopers.” You’ve probably seen them in end-of-the-year videos called the “blooper reel.” I’ve had more than a few of my bloopers in my career. Like the time I referred to President Clinton’s presidency as his pregnancy… the time I got caught ON LIVE TV of running my mic cable up the front of my “lifted-really-high” dress… and the time I got the hiccups on the air.

Bloopers are a part of life… no matter where you make them. We all mess up in one way or another. In the book of James, we are told that “we all stumble in many ways.” We snap at someone instead of hugging them. We make a bad choice that leads to painful consequences. We say words that we immediately wish we could take back. In the book of James, we are told “we all stumble in many ways.”

And when we mess up, we tend to treat them like the blooper reels that live forever on youtube. We play our mistakes over and over in our minds and are so embarrassed. We allow our bloopers to consume our thoughts, and even keep us from seeing new opportunities and from moving forward with our life!

As one who’s made a lot of bloopers, both on tv and in real life, here’s a little of what I’ve learned.

-God knows our shortcomings and failures. If we give our mistakes to Him, He has a marvelous way of setting things right.

-When we evaluate why we made the mistakes and investigate ways to keep them from happening again, bloopers become opportunities for growth.

-Finally, unlike the tv bloopers you see, not all of our mistakes are funny. But perhaps, there are times we should stop taking ourselves so seriously, follow the blooper reel’s lead, and laugh at our blunders. After all… humor, it is said, is a great healer.