PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Now that we’ve entered hurricane season, I’ve been thinking about a story I came across after Hurricane Katrina. I was in Biloxi and met a group of neighbors who’d ridden out Katrina in a home just a couple of blocks from the beach.

They told me how they’d peeked through the cracks in their boarded-up windows and saw a 10-foot-tall debris pile being pushed by winds and waves closer and closer to their home.

Then, to their horror, they saw arms reaching out of that pile and realized there were people inside it! With little thought for their own safety, they formed a human chain, ventured into the storm, and began pulling the people out. They said one woman they rescued sobbed while saying “Thank you, thank you. I just knew I was about to die.”

This is just one of the many stories of heroism and bravery I have encountered over the years when interviewing people after hurricanes. Without fail, all of these people have said they weren’t heroes, they just wanted to do the right thing.

You know, that is something that we can all do every day because every day, someone is battling the storms of life. Every day, someone needs a hand up to pull them out of whatever the debris pile in their life is.

First John 3:18 says “You show your love to others by truly helping them, and not merely by talking about it.” It’s not hard to find someone who is struggling. Perhaps today is the day you reach out your hand and pull someone to a safe place. Your actions don’t have to be heroic, like those Biloxi neighbors. They just need to be deliberate and laced with love.

As people of faith, and frankly as good humans, we are called to help others and to be their lifeline. They will be grateful, you will be hopeful, and God will be pleased. And, that’s your minute with Drexel.