A Minute with Drexel: Be the milkman

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — From Drexel Gilbert:

Hey, y’all! Today, I want to talk to you about the power of your words. There was once a little girl in rural Mississippi, not much money or opportunity. But one day, when she was 5 years old, the milkman made a delivery at her family’s country store and said “one day you’re going to be Miss America.” He continued to tell her that every time he saw her.

It seemed impossible, considering her circumstances, but she tucked those words away and began to dream about her future. A few years later, she was in a terrible accident that left her with a broken back and leg, with more than 100 stitches in her head, and so the dream seemed far away. But she always remembered what the milkman had said.

When she was 19, she won a local title, then became Miss Mississippi, and then Miss America.

When reporters ask Cheryl Prewitt what she credited her drive to overcome the odds, she said “It was the milkman.” That got me thinking. How many of us are being encouragers? A fella named Paul tells us in the New Testament to “encourage each other daily.” In Proverbs, we are told repeatedly to watch our words because they are so powerful.

This week, ask yourself the question: “Who am I encouraging on a daily, weekly, monthly basis? Do my words inspire others to become their best?” I want you to consider the story of the little girl who came from nothing and overcame just about everything, and then I want you to go out and ‘be the milkman.’