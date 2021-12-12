A Minute with Drexel: Angels

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — This week’s Minute with Drexel focuses on a familiar image of the holiday season: angels!

Yesterday, as I was finally finishing decorating my beach-themed Christmas tree, I received in the mail an ornament that I would be perfect for it. It is a little angel ornament that is made from an oyster shell. It was sent to me by a dear friend in Abbeville, Alabama.

That got me thinking about angels in general. You know, we think a lot about angels during the holidays. “Angels We Have Heard On High” – the angels that heralded the birth of the Christ child came to mind. And, in the Bible, angels often served as messengers or those who would just show up right when needed in the time of trouble! While I haven’t had any of those “big” angelic experiences, I have met a lot of angels on Earth in my life. Angels with names like Beth, and Sara, and Jane (the lady who sent me the angel ornament), and Wesley.

Who are the angels in your life? Do you recognize them? Do you thank them? Do you tell them what they mean to you? I think during this holiday season it’s important for us to remember and recognize the angels on Earth who come into our lives and make us better people because of their presence. And, I also think it’s important during this holiday season to think about being an angel to someone else. You don’t have to look too far to find someone who is hurting. Someone who can use a hand up, maybe just a kind word or hot meal. There are all kinds of opportunities for us to be angels to someone else.

So during this holiday season, let’s think about that while we are singing the carols like “Angels We Have Heard on High” and think to ourselves ‘how can I be an angel to someone else right here where I am?’ and in doing so, perhaps encounter that “intersection” between heaven and Earth. And, that’s your minute with Drexel.