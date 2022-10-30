PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — We are coming up on my favorite time of the year…the month of Thanksgiving! Now, don’t get me wrong…you all KNOW that I’m a Christmas elf and that I do love the Christmas season. But Thanksgiving just has a different feel. It’s less about what we get…and more about what we can give.

Long before it was a ‘thing’ I was advocating thirty days of thanks. I encouraged my friends, my family, and my Sunday school class to be intentional about writing down at least one thing they are thankful for and to do that every day during the month of November. A few years ago, my husband and I began taking colorful strips of paper, and each day during the month, we write one thing for which we are grateful. Then we loop it around, staple it and attach them. All during the month, we watch our chain grow. This is last year’s chain.

What’s the big deal about doing such a simple, almost child-like thing? This chain, as it grows day by day, is a tangible reminder that no matter how goofy and crazy, how stressful and yeah, unhappy, life can sometimes get we have ‘these things’ for which to be thankful.

Hey, why don’t you do the same thing this Thanksgiving month…by yourself, with your family, your Sunday School class, book club, or heck with your poker buddies! (Be thankful for that last ‘Royal Flush’ that you had!) Watch your chain grow and use it as a reminder that even though life isn’t perfect, we always have something, or someone, to be grateful for.

One of the first things I will give thanks for you…because you took the time to watch this and maybe to ‘think’ about making November a true month of Thanksgiving for you. And that’s your minute with Drexel.