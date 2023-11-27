PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hey, y’all! I hope your Thanksgiving holiday has been full of the people and the food that you love!

Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, we look ahead to December.

When we cook all kinds of goodies because family and friends are coming!

When kids try to be on their best behavior because Santa is coming!

When churches plan special programs to celebrate the age-old story that a special baby is coming.

Andy Williams first sang “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” And it can certainly be. But it can also be a holiday gone wild if we let the season control us, instead of the other way around.

This year, why don’t we decide to be intentional about making Christmas more special by making it simpler?

Instead of choosing events that scatter the family, look for those that draw you together.

Instead of ticking off names on the “to buy for” list, consider giving the gift of your time to the people you love.

In our family, we’ve taken to giving aquarium or museum memberships, or tickets to a play or a concert. That creates memories that will outlast almost any gift that you set on a shelf.

Instead of spending endless hours shopping, carve out some time to teach your kids or grandkids how to bake Christmas cookies, or read holiday books to them.

Turn down the lights, heat up some cocoa, light a fire if you can, and watch a kids’ Christmas movie…with or without the kids. I’m going to watch “Elf” tonight!

Those are just a few things to jumpstart you to thinking about how to make Christmas more about people and less about presents.

I think that’s something that “little baby” who was born so long ago, would like.

And that’s your minute with Drexel.