PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On this New Year’s Day, lots of you are probably observing family and personal traditions. Maybe you are even making a list of New Year’s Resolutions. In this morning’s Minute with Drexel, News 5’s Drexel Gilbert tells us that resolutions haven’t always worked out for her… so this year, she’s trying something different.

Hey, y’all! A friend recently asked me “What are your resolutions for the new year?” That question was followed by a discussion of a social media “thing” that’s making the rounds, where you’re asked to tell what your “word” is for the coming year. What? Sorry, but I need more than one word for my life! And resolutions… well, let’s just say I’m still carrying the “Covid 15” around from two years ago.

So, I’ve decided to make “plans” for 2023.

When I make plans instead of resolutions or a strict list of goals, it helps me become focused and intentional. It encourages me to actively take steps to work the plan, whether it’s working more… or less… saving more, improving my skill set or relationships, decluttering, speeding things up… or slowing them down.

A plan is structured but fluid. I can adjust to life’s changes. Plans allow us to see set goals, but also to measure our achievements in manageable increments. Plans also keep us out of the past and from regrets about what we did or “didn’t” do last year. The Apostle Paul writes in Philippians chapter 3, “Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead… I press on.”

So, for better or worse… here’s my plan for 2023, and to satisfy social media… a word. The word is “better.” The plan is to be a better person. A better wife, mother, friend, journalist, and human. Unlike resolutions, if I mess up, I’ll be less inclined to give up and more likely to “press on.” Maybe you’ll consider joining me in “pressing on” during 2023. I’d love to hear about it if you do. And that’s your Minute with Drexel.