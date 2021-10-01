Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Crime
Coronavirus
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Good News
WKRG Live Traffic Blog
Top Stories
Driver killed after piece of metal falls from dump truck, pierces windshield
Sword-wielding man dressed as ninja injures soldiers training at California airport
Three local sites added to the National Park Service’s Underground Railroad Network to Freedom
Subway surfer dies after falling from top of train in NYC
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL Weather Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Science Corner
Rainfall Stats
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Play of the Week
Player of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
College Football
NFL
Top Stories
No. 14 Michigan rips Wisconsin 38-17; Badgers’ Mertz injured
Top Stories
White scores 3 TDs, No. 2 Georgia dominates No. 8 Hogs 37-0
LeMahieu has sports hernia, will need offseason surgery
QB Daniels not starting for No. 2 Georgia against No. 8 Hogs
Frustration for Ronaldo, joy for Werner in Premier League
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Driven
Honoring Hammerin’ Hank
News 5 Investigates
Sally: The Road to Recovery
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
All In Patriotic Pledge
A Minute with Drexel
Ask Danny
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Contests
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
The Doctor Is In
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Golden Apple
Growing the Gulf Coast
Pet of the Week
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Take 5
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
Gulf Coast CW TV Schedule
Contests
Things to Do on the Gulf Coast
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
Top Stories
Here are 5 Haunted Houses and Attractions You Should Check Out in the Gulf Coast!
Top Stories
5 Things to do This Weekend: October 1st-3rd
Video
Top Stories
The Kelly Clarkson Show: Joseph Gordon Levitt, Hannah Waddingham and Tia Mowry
Video
Robert De Niro — a good neighbor in Baldwin County while filming latest movie
Video
OWA to host Halloween-themed events
Howie Mandel Brings Some New Friends To The Gulf Coast CW For His New 90 Minute Special
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
WATCH: WKRG Now Stream
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
Gulf Coast CW TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
China 2022
US athlete hopes switch to skiing leads to trip to Beijing
Video
History-making Utah athlete training to represent Ghana in Winter Olympics
Video
Hubbell, Donohue eye Beijing Olympics to close out partnership
Video
IOC urges Olympic teams to ask for more vaccines
Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics
More China 2022 Headlines
USOPC: American hopefuls for Beijing Games must have vaccine
NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing
Trending Stories
Fentanyl in Baldwin County: Deputy hospitalized during one of county’s largest-ever busts
Video
Sheriff: Driver stops for bathroom break on Flomaton road, discovers body of missing Pensacola woman
Video
15-year-old Pensacola girl dies almost two weeks after getting COVID-19
Video
UPDATE: Body found near Tillmans Corner Walmart believed not to be Brian Laundrie
Video
MPD: Man shoots friend, one arrested