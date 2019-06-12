Skip to content
WKRG
Mobile/Downtown
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Washington-DC
Viral News
Celebrating Mel Showers
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
ALFA Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
Sports Overtime
High School Football
College Football
Professional
Traffic
Fix This House
Roto Rooter Fix This House
Community
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
Smiles Behind The Shield
5 Things You Need To Know
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Cooking with John
Pet of the Week
Faith Time
Biker Dad
Gulf Coast CW
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Watch Now
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Live: CBSN
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Our Stations
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
Former ALEA Director Spencer Collier arrested in Daphne
Daphne Taco Bell shuts down
Plane makes emergency landing on CR 32 in Fairhope
Newsfeed Now for June 14: TN pastor’s anti-LGBT sermons; What’s next for Sarah Sanders?
Chicago investment firm takes majority stake in Whataburger
More Top Stories
First Alert Weather
Tropical Coverage
Weather Alerts
Tides and Marine
Weather Education
Latest Video
OWA opens ‘Mystic Mansion’ ride
West Virginia police officers receive new bulletproof vests from 11-year-old boy
Baby cut from mother’s womb dies weeks later
Honda builds lawn mower that goes from 0 to 100 in just over 6 seconds
Tennessee veteran reunited with long lost love after 75 years
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expected to sign bill banning ‘sanctuary cities’
Second woman in connection to Mobile kidnapping case turns herself in
Hit and run involving pedestrian in Pensacola caught on camera
Suspects go on joyride in stolen beach wheelchair in Gulf Shores
Daphne Police looking for suspect after Waffle House robbery
More Video
Top Stories
Gov. Ivey releases statement on controversial facility in Thomasville
OWA opens ‘Mystic Mansion’ ride
Gov. DeSantis in Okaloosa County signs bill banning sanctuary policies in Florida
39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival Saturday, June 15 in Brewton, AL
Watch Live at 11am: Newsfeed Now
West Virginia police officers receive new bulletproof vests from 11-year-old boy
Mobile man killed in crash on McFarland Road
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expected to sign bill banning ‘sanctuary cities’
WKRG motorcyclists share experiences on the road
Pensacola City Council approves YMCA land swap for more soccer fields
More Top Stories
Mobile County
Man shot during robbery in Mobile
Mobile man killed in crash on McFarland Road
VIDEO: Alligator stops traffic on causeway
Speed could cost a life in the blink of an eye
UPDATE: Cause of fire determined at Knollwood Apartments
More Mobile County News
Baldwin County
Plane makes emergency landing on CR 32 in Fairhope
Former ALEA Director Spencer Collier arrested in Daphne
OWA opens ‘Mystic Mansion’ ride
Baldwin County fugitive captured in Fairhope
Concrete safe room approved for Daphne Public Works
More Baldwin County News
Northwest Florida
Man hit by truck in downtown Pensacola talks to News 5
Pensacola City Council approves YMCA land swap for more soccer fields
Motorcycle helmet laws and what do they mean for The Gulf Coast?
DeSantis to sign ‘Sanctuary Cities’ bill
Toddler’s death in Niceville believed to be ‘tragic accident’
More Northwest Florida News
State / Regional
Gov. DeSantis in Okaloosa County signs bill banning sanctuary policies in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expected to sign bill banning ‘sanctuary cities’
Boy, 14, dies during football conditioning drills
Funeral arrangements set for Monroe County deputy
Alabama EMA officials meet to discuss storm preparedness
More State / Regional News
Today's Forecast
Dry today, a little wetter weekend
More Today's Forecast