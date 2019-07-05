Skip to content
WKRG
Mobile/Downtown
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Viral News
Celebrating Mel Showers
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Top Stories
AT&T becomes 1st major US wireless company to automatically block robocalls
Florida mom arrested after girl licks tongue depressor at doctor’s office, puts it back
Blue Angels Pensacola Air Show schedule of events
Iran demands Britain release oil tanker seized off Gibraltar
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
ALFA Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Sports Overtime
High School Football
College Football
Professional
Top Stories
1951 British Open, AP Was There
Top Stories
Lynn gets MLB-best 12th win as Rangers beat Astros 5-0
Top Stories
Indians’ Carrasco not slowing down as he fights leukemia
Roberto Diaz shoots 62 to take John Deere Classic lead
Police report: Ex-NFL star Mark Rypien says he hit wife
All-Star Game television rating sets record low
Fix This House
Roto Rooter Fix This House
Special Reports
Keep WKRG
Keep WFNA
Celebrating July 4th Safety
Motorcycle Safety
Community
Community Calendar
Smiles Behind The Shield
5 Things You Need To Know
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Golden Apple
Cooking with John
Faith Time
Pet of the Week
Biker Dad
Get Fit with 5
Gulf Coast CW
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Top Stories
The Outpost returns to GCCW this Summer
Top Stories
Kelly Clarkson Show to Debut on GCCW this Fall
Top Stories
New CW Show “Pandora” premieres Tuesday, July 16th on GCCW
LIVING LOCAL: Gulf Coast CW’s Tori B. Visits Blue Angels Airshow Practice
39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival Saturday, June 15 in Brewton, AL
Watch Now
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Tracking the Tropics: Click here for the latest on the Tropical Storm Barry
Headlines
Tracking Tropical Storm Barry: Landfall likely late tonight or tomorrow
How to download the WKRG Weather app
Keep WKRG
Blue Angels Pensacola Air Show schedule of events
Police chase ends on Causeway, suspect dead
More Top Stories
First Alert Weather
Tropical Coverage
Weather Alerts
Tides and Marine
Weather Education
Latest Video
Congressmen propose bill to jam cell phones in state prisons
WATCH: Brawl breaks out in Ohio courtroom during sentencing for killer
Gary Finch Outdoors: Tarpon Fishing
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf
Rep. Byrne honors legacy of Mobile businessman Jack Greer
Blue Bell ice cream licker opens up about his experience
Man killed in Orange Beach crash remembered as friendly fisherman
Suspects caught on camera robbing store at gunpoint
Dauphin Island Mayor: Expect saltwater flooding and rip currents
Emergency Management Agencies and NWS to conference Wednesday
More Video
Top Stories
Environmental organization: Alabama Power’s plan to close coal ash pond could have catastrophic results
Arrest made after two-county high-speed chase
Congressmen propose bill to jam cell phones in state prisons
Long lines at Louisiana gas stations ahead of Barry
Mobile Police operation targets drug dealers
Blue Angels: Hard, but rewarding work
Alabama doctor arrested; Gulf Shores office raided in federal drug case
Gulf waters closed along Baldwin beaches
Print your free First Alert Storm Team Hurricane Tracker Map
Teenagers arrested for breaking into, stealing vehicles in Foley
More Top Stories
Mobile County
Police chase ends on Causeway, suspect dead
Environmental organization: Alabama Power’s plan to close coal ash pond could have catastrophic results
Mobile Police operation targets drug dealers
EPA grant will fund programs to mitigate trash problem in Dog River watershed
Car crash on westbound Bayway causes 2-mile delay
More Mobile County News
Baldwin County
Police chase ends on Causeway, suspect dead
Alabama doctor arrested; Gulf Shores office raided in federal drug case
Gulf waters closed along Baldwin beaches
Teenagers arrested for breaking into, stealing vehicles in Foley
Double red flags: Beaches closed for swimming in Baldwin County
More Baldwin County News
Northwest Florida
Blue Angels Pensacola Air Show schedule of events
Arrest made after two-county high-speed chase
Blue Angels: Hard, but rewarding work
Destin to host Tropical Town Hall meeting with National Weather Service
Meet Pensacola’s newest K9, Maple
More Northwest Florida News
State / Regional
Alabama doctor arrested; Gulf Shores office raided in federal drug case
Missing Crenshaw County girl found safe
Police: Alabama kidnapping suspect posted video of victim tied to chair with fire underneath
Mississippi candidate for governor says woman reporter must be joined by male colleague
Local state of emergency in Jackson County, sandbags being distributed
More State / Regional News
Today's Forecast
Tracking Tropical Storm Barry: Landfall likely late tonight or tomorrow
More Today's Forecast