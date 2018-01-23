Senior Bowl players begin practice today

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The 2018 jerseys for the Reeses Senior Bowl.

Mobile, AL (WKRG) - Players for the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl have a lot on their agenda today. Both teams will have their first practice later this afternoon.

The South team practices from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. today. The North is on the field from 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. All practices are at Ladd Peebles Stadium.

Practice follows weigh-ins and media day.