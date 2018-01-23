Senior Bowl players begin practice today
Mobile, AL (WKRG) - Players for the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl have a lot on their agenda today. Both teams will have their first practice later this afternoon.
The South team practices from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. today. The North is on the field from 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. All practices are at Ladd Peebles Stadium.
Practice follows weigh-ins and media day.
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Mobile police chase stolen vehicle across state line
- Gas station worker, suspects exchange fire during robbery in Mobile
- UPDATE: Accident on I-10 eastbound near Malbis backs up traffic
- Mobile County school bus on fire in Grand Bay
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Counterfeit high-end fashion products seized in Baldwin County bust
- Flu Shots Continue In Baldwin County
- Can elderberry help treat colds and flu?
- UPDATE: Victims identified in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 59 in Summerdale
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Two 12-year-olds charged with cyberstalking in girl's suicide
- University of West Florida receives unusual donation from area attorney
- Arrest made in fatal pedestrian hit and run in Pensacola
- Florida fire crews work to contain 4 wildfires