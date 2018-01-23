Senior Bowl players begin practice today

By: Chad Petri

Posted: Jan 23, 2018 05:23 AM CST

Updated: Jan 23, 2018 05:23 AM CST

Mobile, AL (WKRG) - Players for the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl have a lot on their agenda today.  Both teams will have their first practice later this afternoon.

The South team practices from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. today.  The North is on the field from 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.  All practices are at Ladd Peebles Stadium.  

Practice follows weigh-ins and media day.

 

