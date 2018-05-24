Tuscaloosa, Ala. - (WIAT) -- Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn't won the quarterback battle against Jalen Hurts yet, however the rising Sophomore signal caller has been named one of the best players in college football according to Athlon Sports.

Tagovailoa, was named 1st Team All-SEC and the 2nd best quarterback in D-1 by the sports magazine website, despite playing in just nine games during his freshman season.

Tagovailoa finished with 636 yards passing and 11 touchdowns including the game winner during the college football playoff National Championship game against Georgia.

Other players from Alabama and Auburn named to the preseason All-SEC List;

1st Team All-SEC

Alabama

RB - Damien Harris

OL - Ross Pierschbacher

OL - Jonah Williams

DT - Raekwon Davis

LB - Mack Wilson

2nd Team All-SEC

Alabama

WR - Jerry Jeudy

Auburn

WR - Ryan Davis

DT - Derrick Brown

CB - Jamel Dean

3rd Team

Alabama

PR - Trevon Diggs

Auburn

QB - Jarrett Stidham

4th Team

Alabama

RB - Najee Harris

LB - Dylan Moses

P - Skyler DeLong