Tua Tagovailoa highlights Athlon Preseason All-SEC Honors
Alabama quarterback makes list, doesn't have starting job
Tuscaloosa, Ala. - (WIAT) -- Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn't won the quarterback battle against Jalen Hurts yet, however the rising Sophomore signal caller has been named one of the best players in college football according to Athlon Sports.
Tagovailoa, was named 1st Team All-SEC and the 2nd best quarterback in D-1 by the sports magazine website, despite playing in just nine games during his freshman season.
Tagovailoa finished with 636 yards passing and 11 touchdowns including the game winner during the college football playoff National Championship game against Georgia.
Other players from Alabama and Auburn named to the preseason All-SEC List;
1st Team All-SEC
Alabama
RB - Damien Harris
OL - Ross Pierschbacher
OL - Jonah Williams
DT - Raekwon Davis
LB - Mack Wilson
2nd Team All-SEC
Alabama
WR - Jerry Jeudy
Auburn
WR - Ryan Davis
DT - Derrick Brown
CB - Jamel Dean
3rd Team
Alabama
PR - Trevon Diggs
Auburn
QB - Jarrett Stidham
4th Team
Alabama
RB - Najee Harris
LB - Dylan Moses
P - Skyler DeLong
