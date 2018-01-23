Senior Bowl: What To Know If You Go

Copyright by WKRG - All rights reserved

MOBILE, Ala. - It's Senior Bowl week here in Mobile.

The biggest and brightest stars in college football have come to the Port City to participate in this year's Senior Bowl with the hopes of improving their draft stock.

Tuesday marks the first day of practice, here's all the info you need to get the most out your Senior Bowl experience:

Parking

Gameday parking costs $20, and lots open at 7 a.m at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Fans are also encouraged to park at Hank Aaron Stadium and use the Wave transit to get to the game.

Clear Bag Policy

For Friday's Fan Experience and Saturday's game, the Senior Bowl is implementing a clear bag policy:

Allowed: clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no larger than 12" x 6" x 12"

clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" Allowed: small clutch bags that are or are not clear, up to a maximum of 4.5" x 6.5" (these may be brought alone or in combination with clear bags)

small clutch bags that are or are not clear, up to a maximum of 4.5" x 6.5" (these may be brought alone or in combination with clear bags) Allowed: one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags

one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags Allowed: : medically necessary items that have been cleared at gate inspection (please allow extra time for this process)

: medically necessary items that have been cleared at gate inspection (please allow extra time for this process) Not allowed: printed, patterned or tinted plastic bags, mesh bags, binocular/camera cases, diaper bags, purses, fanny packs, clear backpacks, oversized totes and/or any other bag that does not comply with the guidelines for allowed items listed below.

Price

Senior Bowl practices are free to attend.

Senior Bowl game tickets are still on sale, with prices ranging from $10-$30.

Practice Schedule

Tuesday, January 23

1:30 pm – 3:00 pm (SOUTH)

3:30 pm – 5:00 pm (NORTH)

RELATED: Senior Bowl rosters finalized, Reese's extends sponsorship

Wednesday, January 24

12:30 pm – 2:30 pm (NORTH)

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm (SOUTH)

Thursday, January 25

12:30 pm – 2:30 pm (NORTH)

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm (SOUTH)

Autographs

The best shot at getting autographs will likely be at the Coca Cola Meet the Players event this Friday.

Fans can meet players participating in this year's game as part of the Senior Bowl Fan Experience. Player availability will be broken into two sessions, first from 3:30 p.m.- 4:45 p.m. and the second from 4:45 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

The Senior Bowl Fan Experience is this Friday, January 26 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Mobile Convention Center.

Gameday

The Reese's Senior Bowl is set to kick off Saturday January 27th at Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available.