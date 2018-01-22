TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident Involving 18-Wheeler

By: Preston Martin

Posted: Jan 22, 2018 07:05 AM CST

Updated: Jan 22, 2018 07:05 AM CST

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) - Mobile Police is reporting a new accident  on Theodore Dawes Road at Highway 90 involving an 18-wheeler and possible injury.

Make Way for emergency vehicles in that location. 

News 5 has a crew headed to the scene.

We'll update this story as new information becomes available.

