Woman dies after fall from balcony onto deck of Florida Carnival cruise ship
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) - JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman died last week after falling from a balcony onto a deck two levels below while on a Jacksonville-based cruise ship.
News4Jax reported that it happened on the first night of the Jacksonville-based Carnival Elation’s cruise to the Bahamas.
A teenager told News4Jax he tried to help the woman after she fell.
“I’ve had a lot of trouble getting through it, because I’ve never seen anything like that,” Ryan Murphy told News4Jax. “It was really scarring. The first night, I could not sleep and the picture of her was there every time I closed my eyes. Her eyes were still open. It felt like she was looking at me. It was really terrifying,” he said.
The Miami Herald reported that the woman fell from her 14th deck stateroom balcony to a deck on the 11th level. The ship does not have a 13th deck.
“The ship’s medical team responded immediately, but, unfortunately, she passed away,” a Carnival spokesperson told the Miami Herald. “… Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased and her family.”
The woman’s identity and age has not been released.
The ship’s arrival at Freeport, Bahamas was delayed because of the incident.
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Mobile police chase stolen vehicle across state line
- Gas station worker, suspects exchange fire during robbery in Mobile
- UPDATE: Accident on I-10 eastbound near Malbis backs up traffic
- Mobile County school bus on fire in Grand Bay
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Counterfeit high-end fashion products seized in Baldwin County bust
- Flu Shots Continue In Baldwin County
- Can elderberry help treat colds and flu?
- UPDATE: Victims identified in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 59 in Summerdale
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Two 12-year-olds charged with cyberstalking in girl's suicide
- University of West Florida receives unusual donation from area attorney
- Arrest made in fatal pedestrian hit and run in Pensacola
- Florida fire crews work to contain 4 wildfires